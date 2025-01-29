Man Utd star Rashford could be set for a deadline day move as the window comes to a close

Marcus Rashford could be at the center of a deadline-day transfer as Manchester United have made him available.

United are asking for £40M for Rashford but are also open to a loan deal, per The Sun.

European clubs, including Barcelona, have shown interest, but his £325,000-a-week wages have been a significant obstacle.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein said on The Overlap's Fan Debate: "There is interest in him because of quality we have seen in the past and that's why conversations have taken place with the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

"There was some interest from the Premier League but I think his decision was that he wanted to go abroad and his preference is Barcelona.

"But Barcelona is extremely difficult financially. The door has never been closed at United because he is under contract until 2028.

"Right now I don't know of anything being close. It could be a deadline day scramble. The biggest problem in the Rashford situation is the finances involved.

"If he was more affordable I think he probably would have made a move by now. A loan move most likely."