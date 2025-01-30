Keane and Rooney criticise Rashford's poor behaviour at Man Utd: He must be ashamed

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has criticised Marcus Rashford this week as he attempts to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

Rashford has not featured in the last 11 matches for his boyhood club under manager Ruben Amorim as links to Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona continue to grow. The forward will miss his 12th game in a row this evening when United faces FCSB in the Europa League.

The 27-year-old has just days to secure a move away from United but reports suggest that his high wages are a major obstacle for any club that is interested. Keane spoke on the Stick to Football podcast about the situation and revealed his anger and frustration towards a player who was once much loved by fans.

“I can't get involved in the conversation. I still can't understand at any level - whatever's going on with players leaving, months left on contracts - a player who doesn't train properly.

“I don't understand it; you might as well leave me out of this conversation.

“Especially if you think he wants to move, which is more of a reason to train properly so when you go to a new club you're up to speed and when you leave the club at least you showed a decent attitude. He must be ashamed.”

Former United striker Wayne Rooney also spoke on the subject and admitted that Rashford’s situation is one he must be embarrassed with.

“I went into Carrington on Sunday to take my kids to game day and Marcus Rashford was out on the training pitch with the fitness coach, but he was right over towards where the parents were walking past for the kids' games,” said Rooney.

“I looked at him thinking how embarrassing it must be for him as parents walk past.”