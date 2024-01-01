Arteta says Martin's Southampton a "joy to watch" and "deserve much more" this season

Arteta says Martin's side are a "joy to watch" and "deserve much more" this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his opinion on opposite number Russel Martin.

The Southampton head coach is having a tough time since their return to the Premier League.

Martin stated he would stick to his attacking principles despite bad results, which Arteta commented on this week.

He stated to reporters: “I love that kind of behaviour. At the end you have to do what you feel.

“He’s proven that his philosophy is very successful what he did with Swansea and Southampton. Last year I think they were 25 games unbeaten. It was a joy to watch that team play. The same with Swansea. That’s it.

“From what I’ve seen they deserve much more than what they’ve had already. But this is the Premier League. The small details are so important to get the results.”