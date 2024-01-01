Southampton boss Martin admits Bournemouth tactical blunder

Southampton boss Russell Martin has accepted that he made a tactical error.

The young coach stated that he should have started with a striker at AFC Bournemouth.

However, Martin rejected criticism of the system change and instead praised substitute Ross Stewart, who helped them go from 3-0 down to 3-1 by full time.

"It's really easy with hindsight but I should have played with a nine, whether that's Ross, Paul Onuachu, Adam Armstrong or Cam," Martin told the Daily Echo.

But when asked if changes were counterproductive, he responded: "No, not really because we played that system a lot.

"We played it a fair bit last season at times. We build up like that. I think the formation would have changed as we got through the thirds.

"We just didn't spend long enough in their final third. We had like eight days or whatever to work on it in training so it's not like it was really alien to them.

"It's about assessing the opposition. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. If it works, then everyone speaks about the changes you make.

"Maybe I am guilty of trying to find something to really hurt one opposition but I don't think it's a problem. The players know it.

"The occasion and the moment took over, really so it sort of negated any tactics. I maybe could have, after the second goal, maybe made a sub or two.

"That's my learning, but it's never a nice feeling to have to do that in the first half. Looking back, I should have, so I take responsibility for that.

"But in terms of being counterproductive in the shape and system and all that? No, they all played together enough. The concept doesn't change."