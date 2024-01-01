Martin's future at Southampton unclear after mixed start

Premier League newcomers Southampton do not have a clear idea about the future of coach Russell Martin.

According to talkSPORT, the club’s hierarchy are split over their poor start to the season.

While some believe they do need to improve quickly, others are being more patient towards Martin.

Southampton slumped to a 3-1 defeat at bitter rivals Bournemouth on Monday night.

Martin is liked by sporting director Rasmus Ankersen, but the club’s Serbian billionaire owner Dragan Solak is not impressed with how the season is panning out so far.