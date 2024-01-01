Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash

Martin's future at Southampton unclear after mixed start

Martin's future at Southampton unclear after mixed start
Martin's future at Southampton unclear after mixed startAction Plus
Premier League newcomers Southampton do not have a clear idea about the future of coach Russell Martin.

According to talkSPORT, the club’s hierarchy are split over their poor start to the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While some believe they do need to improve quickly, others are being more patient towards Martin.

Southampton slumped to a 3-1 defeat at bitter rivals Bournemouth on Monday night.

Martin is liked by sporting director Rasmus Ankersen, but the club’s Serbian billionaire owner Dragan Solak is not impressed with how the season is panning out so far.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartin RussellSouthamptonBournemouth
Related Articles
Cook says Semenyo has "got another level" after fantastic form for Bournemouth
Martin says his squad selection must be perfect as Southampton face Arsenal
Bournemouth coach Elphick says Semenyo's form is not surprising