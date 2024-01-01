Ramsdale left Arsenal as he did not "want to win trophies if I was sitting on the bench".

Southampton and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on why he left Arsenal this summer.

The 26-year-old joined the Saints from title-challengers Arsenal this summer in search of more game time instead of worrying about whether he will be on the bench or not.

Last season David Raya signed for the Gunners from Brentford and replaced Ramsdale, which led to many questioning his future at the club.

He made just six Premier League appearances last season which he says was unacceptable.

"If I was sitting on the bench, it (winning a trophy) wouldn’t have meant that much to me," Ramsdale told BBC One's Football Focus when asked about his move.

"I just wanted to play football. As a kid I wanted to play football to play, not to just sit on a bench.

"Getting out and playing was my aim so I'm lucky I found myself here at Southampton."

Southampton have picked up just one point from six league matches this season and sit bottom of the league. Ramsdale has been the first-choice goalkeeper from the start as he tries to keep the club afloat in the Premier League.

"(Russell )Martin is top," Ramsdale added. "His enthusiasm, the way he wants to play, the way he wants to do things - he's going to stick by it.

"He's not going to change because other people say he needs to."