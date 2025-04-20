Mikel Arteta provides injury update for Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on star player Bukayo Saka after an injury scare in their 4-0 Premier League win over Ipswich.

Arsenal secured away win over ten-men Ipswich thanks to a brace from Leandro Trossard, as well as goals from Gabriel Martinelli and wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri.

Saka, 23, appeared to pick up an injury after a rash challenge from Leif Davis, resulting in a straight red-card for the Ipswich defender, casting a dark cloud over Arsenal’s otherwise perfect day.

The England international was able to continue after receiving on-field treatment but was eventually substituted in the 57th minute.

Arteta didn’t seem too concerned, however, playing down any suggestion that the talismanic winger may be sidelined.

Mikel Arteta not worried about Bukayo Saka incident in Arsenal win

Speaking to Match of the Day, Arteta said: "He was sore because of the tackle, but it doesn't look anything serious."

He added in a press conference: "I haven't seen the slow-motion, I've just seen the normal pace image and yeah, he cuts him from the back. I don't think it's intentional at all, but it's dangerous because he cannot really react to anything, because you cannot see him coming."

Saka only recently returned to action after missing three months due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace earlier in the season.