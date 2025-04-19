Arteta pushed why Arsenal title challenge fell away

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says injuries are to blame for his team failing to sustain a title challenge this season.

This weekend, if Ipswich beat Arsenal and Liverpool win at Leicester, the Reds will be confirmed as Premier League champions.

Asked why they've fallen away, Arteta said: "For sure there would be things that we could have done.

"If not, you would have won every game regardless of any injuries, any situation, any red card, any referee decision. But it is what it is.

"We will make an analysis of what we've done well and not that well at the end of the season.

"But probably the question would be, if you asked me in August, 'With all these things that are going to happen to your team, where do you see your team finishing?'

"Probably that (second place) would be the right answer."

