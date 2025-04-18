Arteta on Rice: His performances against Real Madrid put him in a different dimension

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town.

Defeat could officially spell the end of the Gunners' title charge, whilst a loss for Ipswich would mean dropping back down to the Championship. After a remarkable victory over Real Madrid in midweek, Arteta will be hoping Liverpool will drop points against Leicester City this weekend as their title charge continues.

Team news

He first gave some team news on a number of players who may return from injury including midfielder Jorginho.

“Jorgy is still struggling.That's a question for the doctors. I will leave that for the club.”

On Calafiori: “If everything goes well, I think so, maybe a bit earlier. He's on the pitch already.”

Havertz will return?

He was then questioned on striker Kai Havertz and if he could return for the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think that's too close, but if I had to bet on him earlier than expected, I would say yes. The way he's pushing in the gym, you cannot hold him much longer.”

Arteta was next questioned on his plans for the Champions League semi-final first leg after Thomas Partey picked up a suspension and Jorginho is struggling to stay fit.

"A few options," says the Arsenal boss. "We're not going to give anything away."

A win against Ipswich is imperative

The Spanish head coach then highlighted the importance of a win against Ipswich and how it can prevent Liverpool from winning the title.

"We have to make sure we win the game (against Ipswich) and make sure that (Liverpool winning the title this weekend) doesn't happen."

Rice is on another level

Arteta was also asked about Declan Rice's leadership skills after leading his side to an iconic victory over Madrid, which will be remembered in North London for years to come.

"He's learning more and more. His performances like he had in the second leg against Real Madrid, put him in a different dimension. That's why we brought him here.

"That's why we are demanding as well. It's about maintaining that level of consistency and belief. Undoubtedly, his role will be bigger and bigger."

New contract for Partey?

Arteta was next asked about Partey and whether there had been much progress in extending his contract.

"Yeah (there's been progress) with all the players, I leave that to Andrea (Berta) and the club to decide," Arteta said. "The intention is very clear, I leave that with the club to take steps forward."

The race for the Champions League

Finally, he spoke on Arsenal's Premier League form and how close Newcastle United are in the bid for Champions League qualification.

"The priority now is to win games in the Premier League. We were in a much better position but the last two draws have significantly changed that.

"Credit to Newcastle for the form they are in and the way they have been playing. We need to step up and start to win (Premier League) games."