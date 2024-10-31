Arteta and Solbakken agree on Odegaard Arsenal return

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is expected to be back in action inside the next fortnight.

While the Champions League tie with Inter Milan next week is likely too soon for the midfielder, Odegaard will be fully fit before the next international break.

That's according to his Norway coach Stale Solbakken, who said: "Everything indicates that things are going according to plan. So these are the final stages, when he has to join team training. It depends on how he reacts to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he will be ready."

Indeed, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also asked on Tuesday about Odegaard playing before the next international window.

 "We hope so. Yes, but we will have to see how this phase goes," Arteta said.

