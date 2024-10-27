Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says his teammates are ready for today's clash with Liverpool.

Odegaard is recovering from an ankle injury suffered with Norway earlier this month.

In today's Arsenal match programme notes, Odegaard wrote: "Everyone is excited and ready to go. We want to give our best performance, and we know that will be needed against Liverpool.

"They have had a very strong start to the season of course, and are full of confidence themselves. We played against them in pre-season, and I watched their game against Chelsea last weekend, and it looks to me as though there are a few changes from how they played under Jurgen Klopp.

"I’ve been out for a few weeks now, and have been working hard to get back as soon as possible. As I said in my notes on Tuesday, I feel like it’s close now, but although I haven’t been involved in the games lately, I feel I’ve still been able to use that time pretty well too. To be honest my days haven’t been much different to before. I am still at the training ground every day, and they are long days as well.

"I’m usually pretty tired afterwards because I’ve been doing a lot of work with the great medical and fitness team we have, and I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym as well. I’ve wanted to stay involved with what’s happening too, so I’ve been going to the preparation meetings and have been closely involved. But obviously matchdays have been different, there’s been less traveling so I’ve been able to spend more time at home, getting important rest periods, which has been good.

"Hopefully I can come out of this period fresher and stronger and ready for the rest of the season."