Arsenal boss Arteta explains Odegaard recovery plan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is remaining cautious with captain Martin Odegaard.

The attacking midfielder has been a huge absence for the Gunners in recent weeks.

While the Norway star has been training on grass, Arteta does not want to bring him back too soon.

He told reporters: “He’s been on the grass for a few weeks, but there is still a few boxes to tick.

“How fast we can do that last stage of the rehab is a question we’ll have to answer once we have players around him and he starts competing with the team. He hasn’t done that yet.”

On a return before the November international break, he added: “Hopefully yes but we’ll have to see how that stage goes.”