Solbakken reveals Arsenal captain Odegaard likely be called up for Norway

Solbakken reveals that Odegaard will likely to called up for Norway for November fixtures

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set to miss this weekend's clash with league leaders Liverpool, but Norway head coach Stale Solbakken says with his current recovery time he will be ready for the international break.

Odegaard remains out with an ankle injury, but Norway are hoping to select him for November fixtures against Slovenia and Kazakhstan as they look to top Nations League Group B.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old has now been out for more than six weeks with an ankle injury that he picked up while playing for Norway in September.

Manager Mikel Arteta has suggested Odegaard will return before the November international break, with Solbakken optimistic that the playmaker will be available to lead Norway once again.

“Everything indicates that things are going according to plan,” the Norway manager told VG when asked if Odegaard would be ready to play for his country next month.

“So it's about the last steps when you have to train with opponents and in team training. It depends on how he responds to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he is ready.”

The Gunners face Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea in the space of eight days before the international break, a period where Arteta will be desperate for Odegaard to be available.