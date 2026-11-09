Arsenal are reportedly considering a move to sign highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane.

Former Leverkusen youngsters Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz have had mixed spells in the Premier League since heading to England.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are hoping Kofane won’t follow suit as they monitor the 20-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Six of Arsenal's nine Premier League wins this term have been by a single-goal margin, with Viktor Gyokeres struggling for game time and Havertz misfiring.

Kofane has scored three goals in six games for Bayer Leverkusen this season, but his progress was recently halted by a hamstring injury.

It’s been widely reported that Arsenal will be looking to add more attacking fire power in January, with Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi also linked.