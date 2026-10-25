Bayern chief flirts with Liverpool star Wirtz once again: He would play better at Bayern!

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has once again spoken on Liverpool's Florian Wirtz as he tries to lure him away.

Hoeness was at the centre of the Wirtz transfer drama two summer's ago as the then Bayer Leverkusen star was picking between Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

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Wirtz picked a switch to Merseyside as he joined then manager Arne Slot in his project after winning the Premier League.

At the time, Hoeness said "“If I can have a dream, I would say that Florian Wirtz must go to Bayern. But that is my private opinion" and admitted that any move for the playmaker would require extraordinary money.

After his switch to the Reds, Hoeness said Liverpool's new team was playing “everywhere, just not around Florian Wirtz" and that "Wirtz is terribly sorry for me".

Now, he has opened up on the 23 year old who he believes would have performed much better with the Bundesliga champions.

“Florian Wirtz would play much better for Bayern than he does at Liverpool,” Hoeness told Welt Am Sonntag, as translated and quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

“I watch a lot of his games. They haven’t integrated him properly at all.

“In Leverkusen, he got every ball; in Liverpool, he’s just one among many.”

Hoeness openly described signing Wirtz as a dream and wanted to see him alongside Jamal Musiala as two of Germany's most exciting prospects.

It is clear that Hoeness admires Wirtz, but his constant comments on the midfielder come across as bitter after he rejected Bayern back in 2025.

Wirtz has contributed a goal or an assist in Liverpool's last three games and he will next face Brighton this afternoon as Liverpool seek to jump into the top four.