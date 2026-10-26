Premier League trio on alert as Bayern Munich legend slams Lennart Karl

Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly considering 2027 transfer moves for highly-rated Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl.

Karl is viewed as a huge future prospect in Bavaria, but his first team opportunities are limited due to Bayern's current star studded attack, and that could tempted him towards an exit.

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As per the latest from TEAMtalk, club sources are concerned over the potential of losing the 18-year-old, despite his rumoured rejection of a Premier League move this summer.

He opted instead to sign a contract renewal at the Allianz Arena and committed himself to thee club until 2029.

However, there are also concerns over his attitude, with honorary president Uli Hoeness calling him out, following recent performances when given a chance by Vincent Kompany.

"I'm planning to have a serious talk with Lennart Karl. He's FAR from being a superstar.

"Young players need humility. Comparisons to Olise are not doing him any good; there's still a world of difference between them."