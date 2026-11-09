Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso to replace Luke Shaw.

Manchester United fans were clamouring for the club to sign a new left-back during the summer transfer window, but the powers that be ultimately opted to focus on their midfield.

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Shaw, 31, the only natural left-back at Michael Carrick’s disposal, has since missed United’s last seven games across all competitions.

According to TuttoJuve, United have now turned their attention to Juventus’ Cambiaso, 26, to replace Shaw.

Throughout the summer, United were heavily linked with Newcastle’s Luke Shaw, but their troubles on and off the pitch this season now mean that move is unlikely.

Capable of operating as a full-back or wing-back on either flank, Cambiaso has recorded eight goals and 19 assists across 142 game for Juve.