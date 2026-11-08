Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ridiculed once again as his Real Madrid career comes crashing down.

Two summer's ago Alexander-Arnold broke the heart of Liverpool fans as he left his boyhood club for free and joined European rivals Real Madrid.

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Trent's dream move to Real Madrid is becoming increasingly difficult to justify as he fails to establish his place under Jose Mourinho ahead of Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

After the recent win over Valencia on Saturday night, Spanish media mocked the England star who may be missing Merseyside.

Marca awarded Valverde a 9/10 against Valencia and described him as potentially "the best right-back in the world" in a comment that has made headlines this week.

Mundo Deportivo had already identified Trent as potentially third choice at right-back, behind Valverde and Dumfries.

Trent joined Madrid to become their long-term solution at right-back and it looks like he is now a bench warmer for Los Blancos as they continue their title charge against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Remaining on the bench did not hurt his chances of making the England squad for next week's international break however, as Thomas Tuchel added him to his side who will face Spain and Croatia.