Sources: Arsenal weighing double attacking move in 2027 to boost goal threat

Arsenal are preparing to continue their search for attacking reinforcements in 2027, with sources indicating that the Premier League champions could target both a wide forward and a centre-forward.

The Gunners failed to land a new wide attacker during their previous recruitment push, despite exploring opportunities involving Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and other high-profile targets. That has not changed their belief that the position needs addressing, with January and summer moves both under consideration.

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There is also an increasingly intriguing debate developing around the centre-forward position. Neither Kai Havertz nor Viktor Gyokeres has provided the consistent goal threat expected, prompting internal discussion over whether Arsenal need another striker to take the team to the next level.

Sources indicate that doubts are growing over how much faith to continue placing in Gyokeres, although no final decision has been made on his future.

Names linked with a potential move include Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, while Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi has also begun to emerge as an option.

Tresoldi career stats Flashscore

Arsenal have the financial capacity to strengthen in both positions if they decide that is the best course of action.

Two major attacking signings in January would be difficult to complete, particularly given the premiums attached to established players in the mid-season market.

Arsenal's status as Premier League champions could also inflate asking prices, with selling clubs aware of their need for goals.

However, the possibility of January activity is genuine, even if spreading their business across two windows remains the more realistic scenario.

The urgency is underlined by Arsenal's recent scoring record. Both goals in Saturday's victory came from defenders, continuing a trend that has seen Mikel Arteta's side rely heavily on contributions from across the team.

Havertz has not scored since facing Chelsea at the beginning of September, while Gyokeres is still searching for his first goal of the campaign.

Gyokeres season stats Flashscore

Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice scored the goals in a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, while Noni Madueke found the net against Nottingham Forest. Eze, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka were on target against Lille, while Bruno Guimaraes and Riccardo Calafiori scored against Leeds United. Arsenal drew a blank in their 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

Having goals spread throughout the squad is valuable, but Arsenal need a reliable centre-forward who can consistently decide difficult matches. Arteta is not publicly panicking, yet the club's willingness to explore both positions suggests further investment could be deemed necessary to sustain their ambitions.