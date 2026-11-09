Fresh Premier League target emerges to solve Man United's centre-back issue

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Man United manager Michael Carrick.
Man United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United are expected to bring in several new defenders in 2027.

The club are reportedly prioritising a complete refit of their backline, with the possibility of at least one new arrival landing in January, and more to come next summer. 

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Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all out of contract in June 2027 and the trio are expected to move on as free agents.

Lewis Hall and Adrien Truffert are the rumoured targets to come in for Shaw, but replacing Maguire and Martinez is more demanding, as their efforts to land Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite have so far been rebuffed.

As per reports from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest star Murillo is back on United's transfer radar, and the Red Devils cause could be boosted if his current side are relegated at the end of 2026/27.

The Brazil international has long been tipped for a move to a top Premier League club, but he's under contract at the City Ground until 2030, and there are some suggestions of Forest looking for around £100 million to consider a sale.

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