Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Everton could be challenged in the race for a key transfer target by several Premier League rivals in the January window.

David Moyes was left empty handed on summer transfer deadline day as a move for AS Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun collapsed and Beto and Iliman Ndiaye moved on.

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The Toffees opted against bringing in a free agent, after declining moves for Mauro Icardi and former star Richarlison, with Moyes happy to wait until the start of 2027.

Thierno Barry has shouldered the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with 10 goals scored across all competitions, but he needs support at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As per reports from Spain, Moyes is considering a shock £42 million offer for ex-Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, following an impressive return to Brazil.

The 21-year-old endured a turbulent 2023/24 campaign in Catalonia, before being loaned to Real Betis, and heading back to his native country in 2025.

However, Everton are not the only Premier League club open to a move, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United already reportedly reaching out to his representatives

A move to a club with aspirations of European qualification could tip the balance on where he wants to go as Palmerias ready themselves for offers.