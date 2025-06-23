Leeds ponder triggering clause for Southampton keeper Ramsdale

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leeds United are moving for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international is set to leave St Mary's this summer after their relegation.

Leeds are in the market for a goalkeeper after their Premier League return and they have Ramsdale on their shopping list, says The Times.

He has a £20m buyout clause in his contract and Leeds are now weighing up triggering the option.

Ramsdale made 30 appearances in the Premier League for the Saints last season following his move from Arsenal.

