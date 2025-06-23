Bayern Munich interested in Arsenal attacker Martinelli

Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

After losing Serge Gnabry to Galatasaray, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is demanding a new winger be signed this summer.

BILD says Bayern have expressed tentative interest in Martinelli, who has just over two years to run on his Gunners deal.

Arsenal rate the Brazil international at £50m.

Along with Martinelli, Bayern are also interested in Liverpool pair Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, along with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.