Arsenal target Gyokeres makes clear Sporting CP plans
Viktor Gyokeres insists he remains committed to Sporting CP this season.

The Sweden striker continues to be linked with Arsenal, despite the Premier League transfer window closing last Friday.

But Gyokeres told Fotbolskanalen: "They wanted most of the starting players to stay and held us tight. That's how it turned out. I'm having a great time, so for me it was no problem to stay."

Gyökeres has a buyout clause worth €100m - and it has been reported that Sporting are demanding clubs trigger it for a sale to go through.

"That's a lot of money. If Sporting thinks I'm worth it, I have to respect that," adds the former Coventry City striker.

"I want to play at the highest level. Of course it attracted. But I enjoy Sporting very much and we will play in the Champions League this season. I'm looking forward to the season."

