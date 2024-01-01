Arsenal, PSG target Gyokeres not ruling out late Sporting CP exit

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is leaving the door open to a late summer transfer.

Linked with Arsenal, PSG and Tottenham this summer, Gyokeres remains with Sporting with a week to run this summer market.

But he says: "You never know what will happen. I have a very good time at Sporting, of course. But in football there are things you don't even know about,.

"I enjoy myself very well here, I am very happy at Sporting and I have no problems."

Gyökeres is on a contract that runs through the summer of 2028.