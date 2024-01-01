Arsenal "to launch massive Viktor Gyokeres transfer" with £60M bid lined up

Tribal Football
Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is hot property this summer as Arsenal look to be the team who are set to make the first move in what will be a huge bid for the forward.

Mikel Arteta's side entered the summer window hoping to add a proven goal scorer to their squad after not having a true striker for a number of years now. 

If the club wants to challenge for the title again the club need an out-and-out goal scorer to push them ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool who have world class strikers in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez. 

Gyokeres has had an excellent season in Portugal, scoring an unbelievable 43 goals and bagging 14 assists in 50 games which makes him one of the world’s deadliest strikers. 

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the North London club will be launching a bid in the region of £55m to £60m for the striker but only once Eddie Nketiah's transfer to Marseille has been concluded. 

Gyokeres would join a front three consisting of Bukayo Saka and one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, making Arsenal’s attack arguably the strongest in the Premier League. 

