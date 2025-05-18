Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal target Gyokeres breaks silence on Sporting CP sale
Viktor Gyokeres remains coy over his future at Sporting CP.

The Sweden striker is said to be on the move this summer, with Europe's biggest clubs keen on the goalscoring machine.

In England, it's been claimed Arsenal are now closing on a £60m deal for Gyokeres, with both manager Mikel Arteta and new technical director Andrea Berta in agreement over the former Coventry City centre-forward.

But Gyokeres told Sport TV: "It's football, I'm still here.

"I don't know what's going to happen. Nobody can predict the future."

