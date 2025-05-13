Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd

Arsenal are set to hand Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres a huge wage rise as they attempt to steer him away from a move to Manchester United.

According to a report from A Bola (via Sport Witness) the Gunners are ready to hand the 26 year old a seven figure salary which only heats up the race for the striker who has hit the back of the net 52 times and contributed 12 assists across 50 matches for the Portuguese side this season.

The Swedish international has been attracting attention from the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be leading the race despite interest from United who have strong ties to the striker through manager Ruben Amorim. David Ornstein, during a chat with NBC Sports opened up on the forward and revealed that a move is imminent for the 26 year old.

"Viktor Gyokeres remains in the mix for Arsenal. He is a player that Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta really likes," he explained.

"He is probably the best value for money option out there but the time is ticking and other interest is building. We know that Ruben Amorim at Manchester United likes him so let's see if Arsenal move on that sooner, rather than later."

The Gunners are in the market to bring in a new striker as they seek to replace Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz who have been injury prone for the majoirty of the season. With such a huge salary on the table the North London side are clearly pushing the deal forward ahead of the summer transfer window which will open on June 1st.

United need to secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League to bolster his budget while Arsenal are two points away from confirming their place in the competition next season. Gyokeres has a huge decision to make with the Europa League final, his connection with Amorim and Arsenal’s huge wage offer all making an impact on his future.