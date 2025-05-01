Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's not interested in signing any players worried about their lack of Champions League participation.

United are being linked with Amorim's former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, though the Swede is said to be only interested in joining a Champions League club.

"I didn't talk to him," Amorim admitted on Wednesday. "But if a player only wants to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won't come.

"We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions..."

Given Gyokeres' stand, A Bola says Arsenal are now regarded as favourites to sign the Sporting centre-forward this summer.

