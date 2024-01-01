Tribal Football
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Arsenal are jumping into the battle for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has agreed personal terms with PSG, but a fee with Napoli isn't close to being settled.

Meanwhile, Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports Osimhen has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Instead, Arsenal are emerging as an option as they renew their interest in the Nigeria international.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is still looking for a No9 and Osimhen is on the wish list.

Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP) are other strikers being considered by Arsenal.

The Gunners have intimated a willingness to go to €80m for Gyokeres this summer.

