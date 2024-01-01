Agent Damiani: Conte can be good for Osimhen at Napoli

Agent Oscar Damiani says new Napoli coach Antonio Conte can be good for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently a big money target for PSG.

But Damiani told TuttoNapoli.net: "The one between Osimhen, Napoli and PSG is a difficult negotiation which involves an important sum also for PSG which has an ownership that can afford certain investments.

"Of course the sale of the Nigerian cannot be postponed for a long time, in the next 10 days it should be resolved in one direction or the other.

"If he stays in Naples, Conte will be able to give him the right motivation: Napoli is a great place and will fight with high ambitions. Complete squad or other market interventions? It's difficult to say now. Conte will have to evaluate some players in the training camp in Castel di Sangro but at the moment the team is of quality and can fight with the others for the summit."