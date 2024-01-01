Satin: Calenda trying to place Osimhen at PSG

Bruno Satin says Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's agent is trying to setup a deal with PSG.

The Nigeria international is being linked with PSG as a replacement for Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe.

Satin, the former agent of ex-Napoli captain Kalidou Koulibaly, told TuttoNapoli: "I'm in Paris and in the last few days we often talk about Osimhen at PSG.

"The newspapers speak of a possibility and not of a negotiation already closed.

"Osimhen's agent in Paris? It's normal that he's wandering around trying to figure out where to take his client and (Roberto) Calenda wants to try to make it happen with PSG."