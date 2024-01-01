Spurs, Chelsea lead race for Doue signing

Tribal Football
Two Premier League clubs lead the race to sign young sensation Desire Doue this summer.

The teenager enjoyed a great season in Ligue 1 with Rennes, becoming a first team regular.

Per L’Equipe, Chelsea and Tottenham are at the head of the queue to secure Doue’s signature.

The 19-year-old is also wanted by other top clubs, including PSG, Bayern Munich, and Napoli.

While Bayern’s opening bid of £30m has been rejected, a £52m offer would be enough.

Rennes are willing to sell, but only if they are properly compensated for the work they have put into developing Doue.

