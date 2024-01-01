Arsenal receive positive update on Odegaard's injury

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has given a positive update on the fitness of Martin Odegaard.

The Arsenal captain could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta stated he could be out for more than a month, but Solbakken is optimistic.

He told Norwegian outlet NRK: "We are preparing with a plan with Martin and one without."

He is referencing the October international break, when his team takes on Slovenia and Austria.

Arteta stated this week: “After everything was scanned, the scan showed he has got some damage, especially on one of the ligaments in the ankle.

"We are going to miss him. I don’t want to (give a timeline) because I am not a doctor but yes, it is something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months, but let’s see.”