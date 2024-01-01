Tribal Football
Norway players blame ref for Arsenal captain Odegaard's injury

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth says ref Nikola Dabanovic was to blame for Martin Odegaard's ankle injury.

Norway's players felt Dabanovic lost control of the Nations League clash with Austria. Norway won 2-1, but Arsenal captain Odegaard was forced off with an ankle.

Norway teammate Sorloth later said: "He was completely impossible to read. It seemed, quite frankly, as if the task was too big for him."

Defender Leo Ostigard also stated: "Absolutely terrible referee performance at times.

"It got a bit ugly at the end, and Martin got himself a nasty one there. It's a real shame and I hope he gets well soon.

Rennes defender Østigård believes that the injury could have been avoided if the referee's line had been clearer.

"That is what is somewhat of a problem here. You don't quite know where he is, and then it's difficult for us players. It can quickly end with such things as happened to Martin, and that is of course sad," he added.

