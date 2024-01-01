Arsenal hoping for positive Odegaard news

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard may not be out for as long as fans had feared.

The Norway superstar was taken off during a Nations League game against Austria after a rough challenge caught his ankle.

Norway's team doctor Ole Sand felt that he would be out for around three weeks.

He stated: “Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus. And then it can take longer."

He did add: "What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle.”

Odegaard had a scan in Hertfordshire on Tuesday and Arsenal fans will hope the results are positive.