Arsenal captain Odegaard likely to miss North London derby after Norway injury

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set for an MRI scan to determine how serious his ankle injury is as Norway doctor revealed an assessment that does not look good for this weekend's clash.

The 25-year-old had to be helped off the pitch during Norway’s Nations League match against Austria last night which could lead to time on the sidelines.

Odegaard’s ankle twisted which forced him to come off immediately with Norway manager Stale Solbakken admitting after the match that the injury “looked bad”.

The midfielder boarded a private jet in Oslo back to London whilst on crutches which is not a good sign ahead of the game against Spurs this weekend.

Norway doctor Ola Sand spoke on the injury as many await the results of the test that will reveal if he can start on Sunday.

“He is on his way to London and will have an MRI there later today,” Sand told VG.

“Nothing but a strong overstepping and that we await what Arsenal find.”