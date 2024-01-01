Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling

Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contract

Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contract
Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contract
Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contractAction Plus
Arsenal are in advanced talks with manager Mikel Arteta over a new contract.

Sky Sports says Arteta is expected to sign a new multi-year contract with Arsenal shortly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The manager's current deal runs to June, 2025.

The Gunners have been eager to secure Arteta to a new agreement amid interest from his former clubs Barcelona and PSG.

With Pep Guardiola's situation at Manchester City also clouded, there has been some internal concern that Arteta could be offered the chance to succeed the Catalan next year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArteta MikelArsenalBarcelonaPSGManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal "to launch massive Viktor Gyokeres transfer" with £60M bid lined up
Arteta signs yet another Man City staff member in major transfer
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer