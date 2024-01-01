Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contract

Arsenal are in advanced talks with manager Mikel Arteta over a new contract.

Sky Sports says Arteta is expected to sign a new multi-year contract with Arsenal shortly.

The manager's current deal runs to June, 2025.

The Gunners have been eager to secure Arteta to a new agreement amid interest from his former clubs Barcelona and PSG.

With Pep Guardiola's situation at Manchester City also clouded, there has been some internal concern that Arteta could be offered the chance to succeed the Catalan next year.