Arsenal prioritise move for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz has also caught the attention of top footballing giants Real Madrid and Manchester City

Wirtz's impressive performances were instrumental in Leverkusen's historic Bundesliga victory last season.

According to transfer guru Christian Falk, Arsenal want to sign Wirtz in the summer.

The Gunners are ready to take the next step in the evolution of their side.

If the likes of Thomas Partey are sold, there will be squad space for Wirtz in Mikel Arteta’s team.

