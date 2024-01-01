Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface shuts down Chelsea, Arsenal talk

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has ruled out a move to England.

Boniface has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

But he told Sporty TV: "No. I said that before I had an international passport, before I even dreamed of coming to Europe. I don't really like the Premier League, I prefer Spanish and German football.

"I'm not saying that I won't leave if, for example, a good team comes for me. I'm just saying that if I'm asked to choose two countries in which I really want to play, it's Germany and Spain. I love those leagues."

In Spain, Boniface says he would be available for a transfer to the "top three teams". His Bayer deal runs to 2028.