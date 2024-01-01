Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?

COMMENT: Chido Obi-Martin. Manchester United staff are today celebrating the deal. As they should. But no matter the talent, in terms of actually making it at United, the odds are stacked against the Dane...

As we say, this one's a coup for United. An endorsement for the newly-created management team. When intermediaries caught wind of Obi-Martin's plans to leave Arsenal this year, the offers flooded in from across Europe. And having already chanced their arm in leaving Denmark and FC Copenhagen for London, there was a genuine belief amongst Europe's heavyweights that the family would be willing to move countries again for the right opportunity.

But in the end, despite bigger contract offers from the Bundesliga, Obi-Martin and family chose to move to the Northwest and Manchester. Nick Cox, United's academy director, and their recruitment chief Luke Fedorenk were the key men in this deal. The career map laid out for Obi-Martin impressed both him and his family. The attention to detail. The tailor-made training approach. And the willingness of Erik ten Hag to bring through the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho swayed Obi-Martin's thinking. The offers from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich were tempting, but United's detailed pathway to the first team was enough for the striker to commit to them.

But for this column, it's a baffling one. Particularly the original decision to split from Arsenal. Which perhaps makes this deal for United all the more significant.

At London Colney, Obi-Martin had been given the platform to fulfill his potential. A record-breaker, both at club and national level, Obi-Martin was played across the U16, U18 and U21 age groups last season. Arsenal coaching staff discussed their own individual programme drawn up for the Dane. Dipping in and out of the U21s. Getting himself used to the physical and mental pressure of playing against older opponents. It was all being geared up for a first team breakthrough this season. Turning 17 at the end of November, you could see Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff preparing Obi-Martin week-by-week this term for an eventual senior debut after the New Year.

But - for whatever reason - Obi-Martin wasn't convinced. And as we saw with the German attempts, the decision was not driven by finance. The kid and his family simply saw a better pathway for himself as a United player.

But he will be bucking a trend if he does establish himself at United. In terms of recent academy graduates, United's most successful have come right through the system. Kobbie Mainoo is one. Scott McTominay, now sold - and celebrated - with Napoli, another. Garnacho, of course formerly of Atletico Madrid, could be the outlier. But for this column, the Argentina international still has some way to go to reach McTominay and even Mainoo's impact.

United have long recruited from outside their academy, but it rarely, if ever, has worked. Indeed, there was another teenage striker signing celebrated much like United are doing today with Obi-Martin.

Like the former Gunners centre-forward, Charlie McNeill was a goalscoring wonder at Manchester City. A record-breaker. And when he chose to return to United, there was a real belief that City had missed out on one. But four years on and McNeill is now with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and hoping, at 21, to get his senior career off the ground and running.

Does the same fate await Obi-Martin? Well, to be fair, he does stand a better chance of making it with this United setup. And under this manager. Last season, Ten Hag handed more minutes to teenage talent than anyother manager in the Premier League. It's underappreciated, but the emergence of Mainoo, Garnacho and this season Amad Diallo is all down to Ten Hag and his ability to bring through young prospects. Indeed, you do wonder if Angel Gomes would still have been a Manchester United player if Ten Hag had been his manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did some good things for United during his time in charge, but the way Gomes was ignored and allowed to slip away ranks up there with the rejections of Peter Beardsley and David Platt at the old Cliff 40 years ago.

In contrast, there'll be no such concerns for Obi-Martin. Instead, while initially flitting between the U18 and U21 teams, Obi-Martin will be added to senior training, where along with Ten Hag, he'll be working closely with Ruud van Nistelrooy. If he can overcome a missed preseason and find his feet over the next month, there's every chance of senior matchday involvement over the second-half of the season. A fourth or fifth round FA Cup tie against a lower division club could be the opportunity for Ten Hag to hand Obi-Martin his senior debut - that is, if everything clicks for the Dane before then.

He doesn't arrive as a readymade first teamer. But United have landed themselves a striker with real potential and promise. There's every chance Chido Obi-Martin can buck the trend and make a career for himself at Manchester United.