Arsenal identify Diomande as replacement for major defensive pillar

Arsenal are eyeing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for William Saliba.

France defender Saliba is a priority summer target for Real Madrid.

And should they lose Saliba, the Gunners will turn to Diomande as his readymade successor, says Mundo Deportivo.

Saliba's contract with Arsenal extends until the summer of 2027 - and at present there is no major pressure to sell.

Diomande's contract with Sporting also extends until the summer of 2027.

The Portuguese club is reportedly demanding around 80 million euros to sell the stopper