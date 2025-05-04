Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba

Arsenal identify Diomande as replacement for major defensive pillar

Paul Vegas
Arsenal identify Diomande as replacement for major defensive pillar
Arsenal identify Diomande as replacement for major defensive pillarČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Diogo Faria Reis/Avant Sports
Arsenal are eyeing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for William Saliba.

France defender Saliba is a priority summer target for Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And should they lose Saliba, the Gunners will turn to Diomande as his readymade successor, says Mundo Deportivo.

Saliba's contract with Arsenal extends until the summer of 2027 - and at present there is no major pressure to sell.

Diomande's contract with Sporting also extends until the summer of 2027.

The Portuguese club is reportedly demanding around 80 million euros to sell the stopper

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiomande OusmaneSaliba WilliamArsenalSporting LisbonReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Real Madrid make William Saliba transfer decision
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta