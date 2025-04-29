Real Madrid make William Saliba transfer decision

Real Madrid will reportedly do everything they can to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the 24-year-old is Real Madrid’s ‘chosen one’ as they seek to refresh their defence this summer.

The Spanish giants have had several serious defensive injuries this season, with Antonio Rudiger the latest to be sidelined having just undergone surgery.

Saliba has been on chief scout Juni Calafat's list of targets 'for a long time', though Dean Huijsen and Manuel Akanji are also reported options.

The France international has become arguably one of the best centre-backs in the world, popping up with two goals in his 46 games across all competitions this season.