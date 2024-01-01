Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Arsenal have gone cold on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners find Sporting's asking price for the Swede too rich.

Sporting have referred all enquiries for Gyokeres to his €100m buyout clause.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: “And then Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high.

"And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop 80 to 100 million euros in the final days or hours of the market.”