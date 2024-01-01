Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
Lazio to launch bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham

Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker GyokeresAction Plus
Arsenal have gone cold on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners find Sporting's asking price for the Swede too rich.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sporting have referred all enquiries for Gyokeres to his €100m buyout clause.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: “And then Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high.

"And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop 80 to 100 million euros in the final days or hours of the market.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorSporting LisbonArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal trying to sign Wigan goalkeeper before deadline
Arsenal "to launch massive Viktor Gyokeres transfer" with £60M bid lined up
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer