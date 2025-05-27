Arsenal directors meet with agent of Sporting CP ace Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Arsenal are in talks with the agent of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Correio da Manha says Arsenal directors met with Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Çetinkaya, on the weekend.

The Sweden international is a target for Arsenal, where manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan.

Arsenal officials informed Cetinkaya a willingness to pay €70m to Sporting for his client, who would receive a signing bonus of €12m and a five-year contract worth €7m-a-season.

Cetinkaya will now take Arsenal's offer to Sporting president Frederico Varandas in the coming days, with a meeting now being scheduled.

