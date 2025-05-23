Arsenal target Gyokeres pushed about Sporting CP exit plan

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres was coy last night about his future amid frenzied transfer interest.

The Sweden international is a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG, among several European giants.

Advertisement Advertisement

And ahead of Sunday's Portuguese Cup final against Benfica, Gyokeres was asked about his future.

He told SIC Noticias, "Hopefully you can expect I keep improving and score goals."

Pressed for more information, Gyokeres also said: “We’ll see. It’s the future. Football is like that, you never know what’s going to happen. As we saw this season, you never know what’s going to happen.

"And it’s the same thing now. We’ll see what the future holds."