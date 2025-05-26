Sporting CP striker Gyokeres asked directly about Arsenal after winning Portuguese Cup

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres remained coy about his future after winning the Portuguese Cup last night.

Gyokeres struck from the spot early on as Sporting eventually defeated Benfica in extra-time.

At the final whistle, the Swede was asked about his summer plans: “Let us see.

"It’s hard for me to say, because yeah it is football and you never know what’s going to happen in the summer. So for me to say anything else than that is impossible.”

Asked specifically about Arsenal, he added: “I don’t know, I just focus on this. I’ve tried to focus on the last games because it’s so important and I don’t want to think about anything else.

"So yeah, if anything is true, let’s see in the summer.”