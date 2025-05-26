Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Mbappe makes football history with European Golden Shoe win
Bayern Munich, PSG move in for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Sporting CP striker Gyokeres asked directly about Arsenal after winning Portuguese Cup

Paul Vegas
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres asked directly about Arsenal after winning Portuguese Cup
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres asked directly about Arsenal after winning Portuguese CupAction Plus
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres remained coy about his future after winning the Portuguese Cup last night.

Gyokeres struck from the spot early on as Sporting eventually defeated Benfica in extra-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the final whistle, the Swede was asked about his summer plans: “Let us see.

"It’s hard for me to say, because yeah it is football and you never know what’s going to happen in the summer. So for me to say anything else than that is impossible.”

Asked specifically about Arsenal, he added: “I don’t know, I just focus on this. I’ve tried to focus on the last games because it’s so important and I don’t want to think about anything else.

"So yeah, if anything is true, let’s see in the summer.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorSporting LisbonArsenalBenficaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal target Gyokeres pushed about Sporting CP exit plan
Arsenal target Gyokeres breaks silence on Sporting CP sale
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd