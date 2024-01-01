Arsenal defender Calafiori happy to attend Bologna clash

Calafiori took in former club Bologna's clash with Parma ahead of joining up with the Italy squad this week.
He said at his Azzurri media conference: "Playing here certainly gives me something extra and I will try to make the most of that on the field. I am so happy to be playing in front of my friends and family.
“Last season was the first time I really felt important for a club and a whole city, so I have wonderful memories of my time at Bologna. I felt like visiting and was pleased to get that opportunity.”
He added, “The Premier League is very different to Serie A, so it’s always good to learn to play with a different style and tempo. I hope that I can set an example for other young players to follow.
“The biggest thing I noticed after the Euros was without doubt the difference in the intensity of training and games. Every game is hard-fought, nobody thinks about defending and that makes it more entertaining.”