CONFIRMED: Scouts from Man Utd, Spurs and Genoa took tickets for Elfsborg win against Roma

Scouts were posted from across Europe for last night's Europa League victory by Elfsborg against Roma.

Besfort Zeneli, Michael Baidoo, Timothy Ouma and Ahmed Qasem are all Elfsborg players linked with a move away this season.

Borås Tidning says scouts from Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Sociedad, Bologna, Genoa, AFC Bournemouth and several MLS clubs were accredited for the match, according to the official records.

Tottenham have Roma and Elfsborg to face in the Europa League, so their visit may have been purely to study upcoming opposition.

But for the other clubs, it was only about looking at players. However, it is unclear which ones.