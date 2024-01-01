Gullit: I wish Zirkzee had chosen AC Milan over Man Utd

Tribal Football
AC Milan great Ruud Gullit is sorry seeing Josh Zirkzee at Manchester United.

Gullit wanted to see the former Bologna striker move to Milan this past summer.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Zirkzee should have gone to Milan instead of Manchester United. He knew Serie A and a couple of extra seasons in this competition at a top club like Milan would have been perfect for his development.

"Now he is in a club with many problems, which hinders his growth.

"I hope that Zirkzee can turn it around, although it is natural to need some time to settle. He is undoubtedly a good player, but it is difficult to do well at Man United at this historical moment."

